Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

