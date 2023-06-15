Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,870 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $195,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $53,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $23,523,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after acquiring an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 179,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,769. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,201.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

