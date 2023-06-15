KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.61%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

