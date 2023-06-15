Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,786. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

