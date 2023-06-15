Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.35. The stock had a trading volume of 567,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.18. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

