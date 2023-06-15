Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 326,800 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,042,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,800 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,399,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 336,411 shares of company stock valued at $276,484 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,380. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

