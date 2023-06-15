Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 302,579 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 331,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 328,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

