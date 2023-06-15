Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,811 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 517,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000.

ESGU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,803. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

