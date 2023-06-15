Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 6,109 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 559,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

