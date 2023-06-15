Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,984,013 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 883,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,716. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

