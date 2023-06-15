Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 8,885 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE STWD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 603,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,629. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starwood Property Trust Profile

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.