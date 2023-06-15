Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $9,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.5 %

K stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 612,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

