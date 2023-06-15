Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.84. 128,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.