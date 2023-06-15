KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading 12.5% Higher

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 30,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 4,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 34,434.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.

