Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Down to $47.21

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.21, but opened at $44.40. Kroger shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 2,810,260 shares trading hands.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

