L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.47

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $14.37. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 18,990 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,252.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

