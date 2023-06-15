Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO John Ho Purchases 40,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 287,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,240. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

