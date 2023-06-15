Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $900,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 357,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,684. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.