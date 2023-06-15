Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,191 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.2% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,408. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.