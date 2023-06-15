LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
