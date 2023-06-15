LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.