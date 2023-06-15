LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 180,493 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 2.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

