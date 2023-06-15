LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

