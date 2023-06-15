LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.73 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

