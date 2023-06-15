LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,334.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,454.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,838.55. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,275.86 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

