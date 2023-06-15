LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.