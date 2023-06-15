LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,846,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 38.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

