LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $885,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $436.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.93 and a 200 day moving average of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

