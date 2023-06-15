LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.23 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

