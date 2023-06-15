Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) & Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Critical Review

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lassonde Industries and Celsius’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lassonde Industries N/A N/A N/A $6.51 13.20 Celsius $653.60 million 16.82 -$187.28 million ($2.31) -62.61

Lassonde Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lassonde Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lassonde Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsius 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lassonde Industries and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lassonde Industries currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.94%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $144.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Lassonde Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lassonde Industries is more favorable than Celsius.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Lassonde Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lassonde Industries and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lassonde Industries N/A N/A N/A Celsius -19.58% 9.01% 0.90%

Summary

Celsius beats Lassonde Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces. In addition, it produces apple cider and cider-based beverages; and imports and markets selected wines. The company sells its products in various packages under various trademarks, including Antico, Apple & Eve, Arte Nova, Bombay, Canton, Double Vie, Dublin's Pub, Fairlee, Fruité, Grown Right, Kiju, Mont-Rouge, Oasis, Old Orchard, Old South, Orange Maison, Rougemont, Simple Drop, Sun-Rype, Allen's, Arizona, Del Monte, and Graves. It serves supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, pharmacy chains, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers, as well as sells online. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Rougemont, Canada.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. It also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters; and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened name; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery distributors and direct to retailers, include supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

