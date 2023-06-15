LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.00. 34,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 25,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
LENSAR Trading Down 6.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.