LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.00. 34,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 25,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

LENSAR Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 16,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 22,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $57,376.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares in the company, valued at $97,482.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 16,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,283.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,300 shares of company stock worth $111,171. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

