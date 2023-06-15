Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 322059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.06.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

