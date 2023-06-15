Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $8.25. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 722,468 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.
In related news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
