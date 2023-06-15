Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $8.25. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 722,468 shares changing hands.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 483.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 554,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 421,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lightwave Logic by 127.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 222,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lightwave Logic by 153.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 216,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.