Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $320.10

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €320.10 ($344.19) and traded as high as €336.55 ($361.88). Linde shares last traded at €334.60 ($359.78), with a volume of 25,511 shares traded.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €332.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €320.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The firm has a market cap of $169.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

