Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

