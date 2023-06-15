Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 44,317 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

