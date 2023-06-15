Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Weis Markets by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

In other news, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

