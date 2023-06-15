Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 28,286 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Independent Bank makes up 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

