Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.59 Million in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $378.88 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $427.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.95 and its 200 day moving average is $274.51.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

