Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

