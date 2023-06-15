Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

