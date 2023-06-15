Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.