Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $247.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $270.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
