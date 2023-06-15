Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,714 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.25. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.