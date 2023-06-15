Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.