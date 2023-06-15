Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.17 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Lisk has a total market cap of $101.17 million and $12.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,910,040 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

