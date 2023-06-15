Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $959.91 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $959.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,233,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,193,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00263438 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,295.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
