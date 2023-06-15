Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.63

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
