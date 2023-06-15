Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.70. Local Bounti shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 13,127 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LOCL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Local Bounti from $169.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Local Bounti from $78.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $130.00 to $45.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $551.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.51) by ($0.39). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 420.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 45.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Local Bounti by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 405,883 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Local Bounti by 8.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 355,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Local Bounti by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.