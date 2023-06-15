Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.09 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $286,222.02 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

